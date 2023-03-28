UN hears Africa, its Sahel region, are new terrorism targets

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — African nations are calling on the world to pay attention to how terrorism is targeting their continent, particularly its Sahel region. They are telling the United Nations Security council that Africans make up nearly half the world’s terror attack victims. Using his country’s bully pulpit as Security Council chair for March, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi told the council on Tuesday “though terrorism is a global threat, the situation in Africa remains more critical.’ His words were echoed by a series of ambassadors from African countries who discussed terror groups’ threats to their nations.

