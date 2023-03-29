Adnan Syed case pits victims’ rights against justice reform

BALTIMORE (AP) — Legal experts say a Maryland appellate court ruling that sided with the victim’s family and reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction could have serious implications in Maryland and beyond. While crime victim advocates celebrated their victory, others warned Wednesday that the outcome could have a chilling effect on some criminal justice reform measures, including ongoing efforts to fight wrongful convictions. Syed’s protracted legal odyssey garnered international attention through the hit podcast “Serial.” He plans to appeal the ruling, which found the family of victim Hae Min Lee received insufficient notice about the September hearing where a judge granted a request from prosecutors to vacate his conviction and released Syed from custody.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.