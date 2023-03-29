AP source: Fetterman expected back to Senate in April

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A person close to Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says he’ll return to the Senate in April, two months after the freshman Democrat sought inpatient treatment for clinical depression. The person, who was not authorized to discuss Fetterman’s plans and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that Fetterman will return the week of April 17. It wasn’t immediately clear when Fetterman will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15. The 53-year-old Fetterman was still recovering from the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May when he went to Walter Reed. Doctors say post-stroke depression is common and treatable.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.