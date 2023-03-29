Biden celebrates Greek Independence Day at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden — surrounded by Greek-American politicians and community leaders — marked Greek Independence Day at the White House on Wednesday. One of the featured guests included the actress Rita Wilson, who is of Greek descent and performed four songs at the reception in the East Room. “Our country owes a debt to the founders of Greek democracy,” Biden told the audience. The president hosted a virtual summit on democracy earlier Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.