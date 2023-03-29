Milley: US has long way to go to build munitions stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says the Pentagon “has a long ways to go” to beef up its munitions stockpiles and ensure the country is ready for any large-scale war. Army Gen. Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tells Congress that the war in Ukraine has underscored the heavy use of munitions that is required during any major conflict. He and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faced repeated questioning from members of Congress this week about the war is having on the Pentagon, as it supplies Ukraine with much of the ammunition it needs to fend off the Russian forces.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.