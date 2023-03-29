Pakistan militants kill 4 police officers, hurt 6 in attacks

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Taliban militants have killed four police officers and wounded six in a pair of attacks in northwest Pakistan. Police said a roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying officers, killing four of them. The officers in the vehicle were reinforcements responding to an attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Six officers were wounded in the attack on the station. Officer Ashfaq Khan said a search was underway for the suspects. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. The group is separate but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban. There has been an uptick in attacks in Pakistan after the Pakistani Taliban ended a cease-fire with the government.

