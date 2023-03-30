Pickleball Slam: Roddick, Agassi, McEnroe, Chang take swings

The latest in a series of attempts to help pickleball find a footing on television is coming this weekend when Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang take part in a made-for-TV exhibition in Hollywood, Florida. The Pickleball Slam will involve that quartet of International Tennis Hall of Fame playing singles and doubles against each other with a total purse of $1 million. ESPN will air the event Sunday before its coverage of the March Madness women’s championship game. Roddick says it seems as if everyone who plays pickleball likes it, but it is still unclear whether that will translate into success on TV.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.