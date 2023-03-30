Police shooting of Black man referred to UK prosecutors

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police watchdog has asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge a police officer over the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in London last year. Chris Kaba died after an officer fired a single gunshot through the windshield of the car the 24-year-old was driving in a residential area of south London on Sept. 5. Officials said at an inquest last year that the Audi was believed to be linked to a firearms incident. Kaba’s family has accused London’s Metropolitan Police of racism. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Thursday it has completed a homicide investigation and passed on evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

