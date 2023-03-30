Should you buy now, pay later for your wedding?

“Buy now, pay later” plans let you break up your purchase into smaller installments that you pay over a series of weeks or months. Wedding merchants now partner with buy now, pay later providers to offer these payment plans to customers, and some companies focus solely on buy now, pay later for weddings. There’s usually no interest with buy now, pay later and no fees if you pay on time. But couples should be careful. Buy now, pay later makes it easy to overspend, and there may be better options. If possible, try to save for your wedding and avoid financing altogether.

