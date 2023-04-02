4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say four people have been seriously hurt in an overnight fire at a hospital in Berlin, including a patient who sustained life-threatening injuries. A man was detained in connection with the blaze. The fire service said that the fire on the third floor of the Klinikum am Urban in the German capital was extinguished early Monday morning. Three patients and a nurse were seriously injured, among them a patient who got stuck in an elevator and whose life was in danger. Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started with burning beds in a corridor. Police said a man was arrested and arson couldn’t be ruled out.

