Death toll in Mexico migrant detention center fire up to 40

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll in a fire last week at a migrant detention center in a Mexican border city has risen to 40, after one of the injured men died while being flown to a specialized hospital in Mexico City. The federal public safety department reported the death Monday. Mexico had previously turned down a U.S. offer to help provide medial treatment to the injured, most of whom suffered smoke inhalation, saying they were too ill to be moved. The fire injured 27 men, 23 of whom remain hospitalized. Six people have been charged with homicide in the fire.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.