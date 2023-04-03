Embattled Minnesota college head to retire next year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president of a private university in Minnesota says she’s retiring next year. She had been criticized for firing a professor who showed a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class. Neither President Fayneese Miller nor Hamline University directly referenced the controversy in Monday’s statement announcing she will retire in June 2024. In October, then-professor Erika López Prater showed a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad. It was part of a lesson on Islamic art. The professor had warned students beforehand and gave them an opportunity to opt out. She’s suing the school over the decision not to renew her contract.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.