Gulf of Mexico oil worse for climate than thought, study

Offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico give off much more methane emissions than official estimates, according to a study published Monday. Climate scientists found the additional emissions raise the carbon intensity of these operations to twice what is estimated by federal agencies like the Bureau of Ocean energy Management. The findings could have implications for future offshore oil drilling as the federal government prepares to offer more oil leases in the Gulf.

