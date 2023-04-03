Minnesota gun ruling is latest citing Supreme Court decision
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal court ruling that a Minnesota law prohibiting 18-to-20-year-olds from obtaining permits to carry handguns in public is unconstitutional remains on hold while the state pursues a potential appeal. U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez struck down the state law Friday, citing a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on gun rights last year. But after the state attorney general’s office filed an emergency motion for a stay, she agreed to hold off. That means 18-to-20-year-olds still can’t apply for carry permits in Minnesota. The ruling is the latest example how the Supreme Court case, known as the Bruen decision, has upended gun laws nationwide.