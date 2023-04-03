Oscar Pistorius’ lawyer: ‘Mistake’ to deny parole, appealing

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Oscar Pistorius’ lawyer says there was an “obvious mistake” in the process to deny him parole last week. Lawyer Julian Knight tells The Associated Press that the former Olympic runner is seeking to have a new parole hearing as soon as possible. The 36-year-old Pistorius was denied early released on Friday after a parole board said he hasn’t served the minimum amount of jail time required. The board said he will only be eligible in August 2024. But Knight says Pistorius was not given credit for an extra year and four months he has served in prison after being convicted of murder for the 2013 shooting of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

