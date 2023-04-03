Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. The incident on Monday was the latest in a year-long surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no sign of abating. The Israeli military said troops arrested two people suspected of assisting a gunman who shot two soldiers in the occupied West Bank town of Hawara last month. The army said its soldiers came under fire during the raid and shot back, confirming “hits.” At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

