Second autopsy done in unsolved South Carolina death probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete. Attorney Eric Bland, who is representing the family of Stephen Smith, says this weekend was a “bittersweet” and “trying time.” Stephen Smith was found dead on a lonely highway in July 2015. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run, but authorities say no skid marks or vehicle debris was found near his body. Bland’s law firm announced Monday a $35,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

