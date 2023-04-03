Security official in Argentina punched, kicked at protest

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Protesting bus drivers punched, kicked and threw rocks at the top law enforcement official of Buenos Aires province on Monday. The violence was at a level rarely seen in the demonstrations that are common around Argentina’s capital. The protesters were angry about a fellow bus driver who was slain during a holdup in the city at age 65, just weeks from retirement. They were blocking a highway outside the capital to demand a crackdown on crime when Berni arrived by helicopter to address them. Protesters attacked and backed a visibly injured and bleeding Berni against a wall before police officers extracted him from the scene.

