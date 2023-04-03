Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. He’s to answer for a criminal case unlike any the country has seen. Trump is in the midst of a third presidential campaign to try and reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020. He says he’ll fly to Manhattan in the afternoon and go to Trump Tower before turning himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

