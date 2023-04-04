Albania hosts forum promoting regional tourism

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania is hosting an international forum aimed at promoting sustainable tourism as a main source of revenue. The United Nations-supported “Future of Environmental and Sustainable Tourism in Albania” forum brought officials from the Western Balkans and southern Europe to the Albanian capital on Tuesday to promote regional tourism. United Nations World Tourism Organization official Zurab Pololikashvili urged Balkan countries to join together into a single tourism destination to better compete with large markets like China, the United States or the Gulf countries. Albania’s Tourism Minister Mirela Kumbaro said Albania’s 450 kilometers of coastline and 300 days of sunshine per hear offers visitors a diverse range of attractions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.