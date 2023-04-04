‘Born alive’ abortion bill OK’d in Kansas, sent to governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill that could subject doctors to lawsuits or criminal charges if they’re accused of not providing enough care to infants born during abortion procedures. The Kansas House voted 86-36 on Tuesday to approve a “born-alive infants protection” measure similar to a proposed law rejected by Montana voters in November. The Kansas Senate approved the bill last week and it goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. She vetoed a similar bill in 2019. The bill passed both chambers with more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto. But even if it becomes law, a court challenge could prevent it from being enforced.

