Darius Miles pleads not guilty to capital murder charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus. Court documents show 21-year-old Darius Miles entered the plea on Monday. Miles, a former junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and 21-year-old Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland, are charged with capital murder in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet. Miles was removed from the university’s team following his arrest.

