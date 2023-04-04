Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former U.S. Army major and his wife who prosecutors say routinely beat their young foster children and denied them food and water as punishment will be sentenced for a fourth time. But this time by a different judge. That’s the ruling issued Monday by a federal appeals court. Federal prosecutors have argued that the sentences given to John and Carolyn Jackson were too lenient. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the sentencing judge failed to follow its directions to consider the children’s multiple injuries “holistically and in the context of the jury’s findings of guilt” in determining causation. A new sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.

