Jacinda Ardern to begin new role combating online extremism

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister in January, Jacinda Ardern is starting an unpaid role combating online extremism. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who took over as leader from Ardern, announced Tuesday he’d appointed Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. Ardern launched Christchurch Call in 2019 with the goal of eliminating terrorist and violent extremist content online. Ardern also announced she was joining the board of trustees for The Earthshot Prize, an environmental charity started by Britain’s Prince William in 2020. The charity says that each year it gives five winners 1 million pounds ($1.24 million) each to help them scale up their groundbreaking environmental solutions.

