Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison

Lawyers representing an American reporter who was arrested in Russia on spying charges have met with him in a Moscow prison for the first time since his detention. The Wall Street Journal reported the visit Tuesday and said reporter Evan Gershkovich’s health is good. Gershkovich was arrested last week in Yekaterinburg, Russia. It was the first time since the Cold War that a U.S. correspondent had been detained on espionage accusations. The Journal has denied the charges and is demanding his release. The paper’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, told the newsroom in a note Tuesday that Gershkovich was in good health and that his family is relieved to know the paper finally has contact with him.

By The Associated Press

