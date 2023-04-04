New antitrust lawsuit against NCAA seeks millions in damages

The attorneys who beat the NCAA in the Supreme Court have filed a new class-action antitrust lawsuit against the association and the five wealthiest college sports conferences. The new suit seeks millions of dollars in damages for thousands of athletes. The case was filed in the Northern District of California the day after the NCAA Tournament concluded. The plaintiffs are listed as former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who is currently with the Carolina Panthers, and former Auburn track athlete Keira McCarrell, but the lawsuit seeks triple damages for all current and former Division I athletes as far back as 2018.

