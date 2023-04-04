Spain’s prime minister says Europe needs to re-industrialize

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says Europe must “re-industrialize” to become more self-sufficient and less dependent on third countries for energy and key raw materials. Prime Minister Petro Sanchez said after talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in the Cypriot capital Tuesday that Europe needs to be “strategically autonomous,” especially in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Sanchez, whose country assumes the European Union’s rotating presidency Jul. 1st, said this push toward less reliance on others for defense, as well as high-tech hardware such as semi-conductors and microchips doesn’t mean regression to a state of economic protectionism.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.