Taiwan rejects China pressure ahead of House speaker meeting

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has remained defiant ahead of the island president’s expected meeting with the U.S. House speaker, after China threatened retaliation multiple times in the past week. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has been visiting the island’s remaining diplomatic allies in Latin America, Belize and Guatemala. The most politically sensitive part of her trip will be the meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles on Wednesday while she transits on her way back home. The visit is fraught for both Taiwan and the U.S. because China views Taiwan as its territory and treats any dealings between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a challenge to its sovereignty. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected China’s statement that the island is part of one China.

