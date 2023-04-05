Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada running for reelection
By KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada says she is running for reelection. Rosen’s announcement early Wednesday is welcome news for Democrats ahead of a challenging 2024 Senate map. They must defend incumbents not only in red states like Montana, Ohio and West Virginia, but also in multiple swing states. No Republican challengers have yet announced plans to take on Rosen. The election will come two years after Rosen’s colleague from Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, eked out a reelection victory over Republican Adam Laxalt, even though Republicans managed to flip the governor’s mansion in the state.