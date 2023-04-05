Italian ex-leader Berlusconi hospitalized, reportedly in ICU

ROME (AP) — A spokesman for former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi says he has been hospitalized. LaPresse news agency, Sky TG24 and Corriere della Sera all reported without citing sources that the 86-year-old three-time premier is in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital with respiratory problems. Berlusconi has had a series of health problems in recent years, most recently recovering from COVID-19 in 2020. He told reporters after being discharged from a 10-day hospital stay then that disease had been “insidious” and was the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced. He has had a pacemaker for years, underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016 and has overcome prostate cancer.

