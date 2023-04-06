Leipzig’s Henrichs publishes racist abuse from social media

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup. Henrichs posted a video on TikTok and says “I’ll show you what my DMs look like.” The video displays a series of messages of threats and abuse against him and his family. One message has only monkey emojis, another calls him the N-word and another threatens to “find you and your family.” The 26-year-old Henrichs is Black and has made seven appearances for Germany’s national team. Henrich writes “we live in a society where everyone on the internet can spread hate and racism.”

