Patrol: Missouri tornado victims were in trailer or camper

Authorities say the five people who were killed when a tornado barreled through their Missouri village were inside a mobile home or adjacent camper that were obliterated. The patrol on Thursday released the names of those killed in the village of Glenallen, several of whom were related. The tornado strafed a 22-mile stretch of southeastern Missouri starting shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It came during a week of violent storms and tornadoes in the central and southern U.S. The National Weather Service said Thursday that it was surveying damage from three EF-1 twisters that touched down in Kentucky.

By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

