Samsung cutting memory chip production as profit slides

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics is cutting the production of its computer memory chips in an apparent effort to reduce inventory. The South Korean technology giant disclosed the move while forecasting another quarter of sluggish profit. The company said in a regulatory filing Friday that it has been reducing production by unspecified “meaningful levels” to optimize its manufacturing operations. It added that it has sufficient supplies of chips to meet fluctuations in demand. The company estimated its operating profit was $455 million for the three months through March, which would be a 96% decline from the same period a year earlier.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.