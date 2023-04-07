2 men shot to death near beach in Mexican resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two men who were apparently Mexican tourists have been shot dead and a woman wounded not far from the beach in Mexico’s once-glamorous resort of Acapulco. Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said Friday the two men had been visiting a barbershop in the Puerto Marquez neighborhood. A witness said the victims were on ATVs when assailants rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on them. The victims’ bodies were found still aboard the ATVs. There was no information on the condition of the woman, who was taken to a hospital before police arrived.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.