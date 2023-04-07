Lawyer granted release in $460M ‘slip-and-fall’ Ponzi scheme

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas lawyer accused of orchestrating a $460 million Ponzi scheme across the U.S. West has been granted release from federal custody. A federal judge in Las Vegas says he was persuaded by Matthew Beasley’s strong family support to give the personal injury lawyer a chance at leading a productive life as he awaits trial on charges of money laundering and wire fraud. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Schiess told the judge the federal government would appeal. Prosecutors say hundreds of people between 2017 and 2022 invested in Beasley’s company based on promised high returns on loans to clients waiting for settlement payments in slip-and-fall cases. Beasley has pleaded not guilty.

