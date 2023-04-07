Police: 6 people wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say six people have been wounded in a shooting on a beach during a “senior skip day” event involving numerous teenagers. Friday’s shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Isle of Palms, about 90 miles south of Myrtle Beach. Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says hundreds of people were on the beach and there were several altercations beforehand. Six people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Five of them were teens and another was in her mid-30s. Cornett says several people were detained on weapons charges. But police could not immediately say if the shooter was in custody or if any of the firearms recovered at the scene were used in the shooting.

