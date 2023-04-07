Protected Iran critic speaks at sentence in plot against her

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman who admitted unwittingly funding a plot to kidnap an outspoken U.S.-based opponent of Iran’s regime has been sentenced to four years in prison. Niloufar Bahadorifar was sentenced Friday in Manhattan federal court by Judge Ronnie Abrams. The judge said she wanted to send a strong message to deter others who might aid the Iranian government. Prosecutors say Bahadorifar was not charged in the plot to abduct Masih Alinejad, a journalist and vocal critic of the Iranian government. Alinejad came to court, urging the maximum sentence for Bahadorifar as a message to anyone who would plan similar attacks in America.

