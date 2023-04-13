2 Indianapolis police officers indicted in Black man’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say two Indianapolis police officers have been indicted by a grand jury in the death of a Black man who died last year after being taken into custody at his parents’ home. The indictment of officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez comes nearly a year after Herman Whitfield III’s death. His family sued the city of Indianapolis and six police officers over the 39-year-old pianist’s death last April. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says Ahmad and Sanchez were indicted on four felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

