Black chiefs to meet amid debate on benefit of cop diversity

Black police chiefs, commissioners, sheriffs and commanders from across the country are set to meet this weekend in Detroit for the annual CEO symposium of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The meeting’s agenda, spread across Friday and Saturday, includes panels on diversity, equity and inclusion, best practices for mental health responses in policing, and managing the response to mass shootings. But it will be the first national symposium since the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, reignited a national reckoning over police use of force and sparked a debate about the value of diversity among police leadership and the rank in file.

