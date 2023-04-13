Colman Domingo wants theater like ‘Fat Ham’ to happen more

NEW YORK (AP) — Colman Domingo believes in paying it forward, literally, so he joined the producer team of the Broadway play, “Fat Ham.” Recently, at a curated cookout in New York honoring the show before opening night, the Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated actor said his goal is to “hold the door open for Black, queer expression.” “Fat Ham” is a Pulitzer Prize winner by James Ijames and refreshes “Hamlet,” Shakespeare’s tragic tale of the Danish prince, putting him at a modern-day Southern cookout. This version centers around Juicy, a young gay black man disturbed by his mother’s decision to marry the brother of her dead husband, just like Hamlet.

