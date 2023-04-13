German imports from Russia down over 90% in war’s 1st year

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that Germany’s imports from Russia fell by more than 90% in the first year of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, largely as a result of the collapse of Russian energy deliveries to Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistical Office said Thursday that Germany imported goods worth 300 million euros ($329 million) in February, down from 3.7 billion euros a year earlier. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, triggering several rounds of Western sanctions. Its relations with the West have chilled even in areas that weren’t directly subject to sanctions, such as natural gas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.