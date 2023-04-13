Heavy rains in Iran trigger flash floods, killing at least 2

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says heavy rains have triggered flash flooding in northern and western Iran, killing at least two people. The head of the country’s emergency services said on Thursday that one fatality was reported in Qazvin province and the other in Ilam province over the past 24 hours. He also reported a third fatality, in West Azerbaijan province, where a person died from a lightning strike. Iran’s meteorological department has warned of the seasonal rains in many areas across the country, including the capital of Tehran. In July 2022, at least 61 people died in landslides and flash floods across the country.

