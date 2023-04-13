Kenya opposition to resume anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s opposition has announced that anti-government protests will resume after the holy month of Ramadan despite an agreement on talks with the ruling party. Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga while attending a town hall meeting in the capital on Thursday said a resumption date would be announced after Ramadan. The opposition had organized protests twice a week that left four protesters dead and businesses within the capital’s central business district shut down. The demonstrations were aimed at urging the government to bring down the cost of living and persuading the electoral commission to open to the public the servers that handled the 2022 general election. The opposition has questioned that vote even though the result was upheld by the supreme court.

