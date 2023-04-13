Lebanese judge lifts travel ban from central bank governor

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge has rescinded a travel ban she had placed on the country’s embattled central bank governor, clearing the way for him to travel to Paris for a scheduled hearing with French prosecutors next month. Judge Ghada Aoun lifted the ban against Riad Salameh on Thursday, after she issued it in January 2022. Then, she imposed the limit gainst the backdrop of a lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement and dereliction of duty during the country’s financial meltdown. The ban could have prevented Salameh from traveling to Paris to appear at a scheduled hearing on May 16 before French prosecutors, who have opened their own investigation into alleged money laundering.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.