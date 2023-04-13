Skip to Content
Man arrested after posting video threatening to shoot school

Police say a 25-year-old man seen in a video with a gun in front of a New Hampshire high school threatening a shooting has been arrested. On Thursday, Portsmouth Police Department identified the suspect as Kyle Hendrickson and said he is facing charges. Police did not list a hometown, but said he is known to frequent the New Hampshire seacoast area and southern Maine. Police say that at about 6 p.m. Wednesday they received a tip about a video that showed a man in a vehicle in front of Portsmouth High School with a gun and threatening to “shoot up” the school. Classes were canceled Thursday.

