Norway expels 15 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s government says it’s expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country because they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo. Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests.” Russian news agencies reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respond in kind to Thursday’s action. Last year, a man whom the Norwegian Police Security Service alleged used a false name and identity while actually working for one of Russia’s intelligence services was arrested in Norway.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.