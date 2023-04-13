Romney faces first potential challenge in Utah Senate race

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A potential Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney took the first step to opposing him in next year’s election, opening up an exploratory committee and kicking off what’s expected to be one of the GOP’s most hard-fought primaries in 2024. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, a real estate developer, opened an exploratory committee to begin raising contributions toward a Senate bid on Thursday. Romney has not announced whether he plans to run for reelection yet his role as a chief Trump foil could become a defining theme in next year’s primary as the former president attempts to win reelection to the White House.

