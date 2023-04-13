UN, others cite new displacement from Ethiopia’s Tigray

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Aid workers in Ethiopia say Amhara’s regional forces have displaced tens of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans from disputed territory in the north of the country in recent weeks, despite a peace deal last year. The Mai Tsebri area, in northwestern Tigray, is close to the regional border with Amhara. It changed hands several times during the war, which erupted in 2020 and ended with a ceasefire in November. The Amhara people claim the area as their own. Since early March some 47,000 people uprooted from Mai Tsebri have gone to Endabaguna, a town roughly 55 kilometers (34 miles) further north, according to U.N. figures seen by the AP.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.