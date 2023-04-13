Whitmer signs stricter background check, safe storage bills

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation that will enact safe storage requirements for firearms and universal background checks for gun sales. Whitmer signed the legislation Thursday at the East Lansing campus of Michigan State University where three students were killed by a gunman two months ago. The Michigan House is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, and Whitmer said she would sign the bills when they are given final approval. A shooting in downtown Louisville this week was the 15th mass killing of the year in the U.S. in which four or more people were killed other than the perpetrator.

