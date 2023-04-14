On Nevada trip, Haaland celebrates ‘new era’ of conservation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Friday on a trip to Las Vegas that the newly designated Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in southern Nevada marks a new era of conservation. She said the designation last month by President Joe Biden is important because it requires the Department of the Interior to continue working with tribal nations to maintain the protected area. Members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and Fort Mojave tribal leaders joined the nation’s first Native American Cabinet member Friday at a private event in to celebrate. The new monument spans more than 500,000 acres and includes Spirit Mountain northwest of Laughlin. The Fort Mojave Tribe calls the mountain Avi Kwa Ame and considers it sacred.

